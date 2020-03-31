NetFoundry Offer Free Programmable, Secure Remote Networking for Education, Medical and Law Enforcement Agencies

The onset of this COVID-19 global pandemic has caused severe disruption throughout the world; as a result, a lockdown has been enforced in most regions and is having a specific and substantial impact on the workplace. With many offices closing, employees have had to self-isolate themselves in their homes, causing significant difficulties for communication within and between companies. In addition, most enterprises are currently utilizing Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnels, which lack protection, and as warned by CISA, the use of these VPNs by remote workers will become a security risk for companies.

North Carolina-based NetFoundry, one of the leaders in “Zero Trust” networking, has organized a response to the issues induced by the pandemic. NetFoundry CEO and Founder, Galeal Zino, has announced radical moves to provide essential services with exceptionally secure, high-performance networking for their remote staff, he states, “In the current climate it is more important than ever to keep vital services connected throughout this trying time.” He emphasizes that “We want to help by supporting critical IT infrastructures and enable them to stay securely connected with colleagues across the globe.”

As a result, a plethora of critical institutions such as charitable organizations, schools, law enforcement, and hospitals have been offered a trial of NetFoundry’s Cloud-Native Networking Platform for a minimum of three months. This removes the necessity of configuring and managing numerous VPN tunnels, instead of giving administrators central visibility and intricate control of the entire network. Available for any device, running on any operating system, example benefits from the network for critical environments include:

Hospitals and research institutes being able to connect across the globe to share essential findings to combat this pandemic

Schools and universities to share and access classes and lectures

Law enforcement to be better connected to combat unexpected security risks

CEO of Integro Technologies, Shawn Campion,has previously used NetFoundry’s platform for IoT and Edge Networkingand is now using the same platform for remote workers. “I am very grateful we purchased NetFoundry (VPN) software in January.” He said.“We were able to configure and activate our entire staff of 45+ people for remote access to various on-premise local workstations and servers in less than 2 hours with a range of permissions per user and/or group. In the last few days, it has been a lifesaver, preparing for the worst possible condition/events.”

Galeal Zino remarks, “We appreciate that this is a very busy time to think of upgrading communications - so we are doing everything to ensure that everyone will be up and running as quickly, smoothly and securely as possible. We have engineers and customer support specialists on stand-by to make sure that happens”.

Full details of the platform, its benefits, and how to accept this complimentary offer can be found here.