TMC Announces the Winners of the 2019 infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award

Shelton, CT February 19, 2020 — TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, announced today the winners of the 2019 Data Center Excellence Award, presented by infoTECH Spotlight.

The infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award recognizes the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors who offer infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications.

“Once again, the winners of the InfoTech Spotlight 2019 Data Center Excellence Award represent the most innovative and forward-looking companies in this crowded space,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC (News - Alert) . “Data centers are critical to the success of any businesses today. Small or large, every company relies on data centers to host their critical applications and data. The award recipients are leaders within this space and we look forward to seeing their excellence and innovation in 2020 and beyond.”

2019 infoTech Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award Winners

Company Product AVTECH Software (News - Alert) , Inc Room Alert BitBox USA, LLC BitBox_IoT Platform Cybera The CyberaONE Solution Interxion (News - Alert) Cloud Connect Ixia (News - Alert) , a Keysight Business Vision X

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

