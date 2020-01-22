Ironsphere Announces Global Privileged Access Management Solution for Cuttone & Company

In today’s world, where almost everything is digitized or online, security is paramount, privileged access management (PAM) is a fast-emerging trend. It consists of cybersecurity strategies and technologies in order to control “privileged” access and permissions for users, accounts, processes, and systems across IT environments. By providing appropriate levels of access, PAM helps organizations reduce the size of their attack surface to mitigate and often prevent damage from external and insider attacks or negligence.

This week, Jersey City-based Ironsphere, a secure access management software and services company that serves large enterprises and telecommunication services providers, announced that it has developed and implemented a global Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution for Cuttone & Company.

Cuttone & Company, a market leader in providing advanced institutional trading technology and execution services that offer services such as prime brokerage, custom algorithmic trading strategies, and fixed income trading to name a few, is also one of the world’s most respected broker-dealers and a long-time member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“Cuttone’s reputation is built on 35 years of experience, integrity, and customer service,” said Donato J. Cuttone, CEO. Cuttone & Company built and operates a uniquely configured digital infrastructure affording our clients great flexibility in the routing and execution of order flow while maintaining strictest compliance with NYSE, FINRA and SEC (News - Alert) rules and regulations.“ After reviewing a range of PAM solutions, we chose Ironsphere because of the strength of their software, the flexibility associated with their business model, the speed of implementation, and the quality of their team, and we are extremely pleased with that decision.”

Established in 2016, Ironsphere provides advanced technology software in the fields of Access Control Systems, Privileged Task Automation and Next-generation Security and Audit by developing a cost-effective, flexible, and easily deployable offering to protect large enterprises.

The platform is used to secure information from external data breaches, internal malfeasance and internal mistakes by securing privileged accounts. It allows IT managers and network administrators to quickly gain secure access, control configurations and indisputably record all activities within their enterprise infrastructure, providing damage control and prevention to business operations and proprietary information.

With a highly regulated financial sector, organizations must continuously be able to demonstrate that appropriate controls are always in place. Ironsphere’s PAM platform has been deployed with a distributed and scalable architecture with modules that include a Dynamic Password Controller, which randomizes and secures access to privileged accounts, a Session Manager which records sessions and reports in real-time on who has access to what, when and why, and an MFA (News - Alert) manager that verifies the users on top of their standard credentials.

“We are proud to support Cuttone’s continued success by ensuring only the appropriate professionals are able to access and impact the network and its connected systems and applications,” said Michael Fritzlo, Executive Chairman of Ironsphere.