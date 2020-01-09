MetLife Stadium Sets Sights on Network Infrastructure Access Security

MetLife Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the world, with an 82,500 seat capacity. This renowned venue caters to the densely populated New York City Tri-State area, as well as millions of tourists to the area each year, while maintaining the highest levels of security with sophisticated networks and applications in place.

Over 23 million people have attended more than 450 events since the stadium opened in 2010. With concerts, international soccer tournaments, religious events, college football, motor sports, graduations, and more, MetLife Stadium has been named “No. 1 Highest Grossing Stadium” in the world for the last eight years by Billboard magazine.

This week, providers of advanced technology software, Ironsphere, announced that they have been chosen by MetLife Stadium as their provider for Privileged Access Management (PAM) security solutions across their large, distributed enterprise network infrastructure.

Ironsphere is a software company that brings Access Control Systems, Privileged Task Automation, and Next-Generation Security and Audit solutions to many global telecom service providers and large enterprises, giving economic efficiency, flexibility, and ease of deployment for Access Control software. Ironsphere’s core offering of PAM solutions to protect enterprise resources was considered the perfect fit for MetLife Stadium’s needs and future requirements.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to maintain the highest of security policies, our IT and network operations team initiated a search for a solution addressing the increased need to monitor and control internal threats,” said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President & CEO. “We selected Ironsphere after an exhaustive search.”

Ironsphere’ PAM solution platform and its related features had been thoroughly tested for securing privileged access to network infrastructure, tracking changes in configurations, streamlining processes through automated services integrated with Active Directory, and requiring Multi-Factor Authentication ( MFA (News - Alert) ) over the entire network infrastructure, even where there was no support for MFA on the target system.

The Ironsphere solution’s support for storing video records of sessions (via SSH proxy module) was a critical factor in being selected by the MetLife Stadium team. While they were primarily looking for a Terminal Access Controller Access Control System (TACACS) server solution, Ironsphere’s platform can secure and rotate privileged credentials in a vault, support SSH key management and ensures third-party access with temporary accounts, enables live session watching, and web-based CLI access interface to network systems.

“It’s been an honor for our team to work alongside MetLife Stadium’s world-class IT and network operations teams to balance security with productivity,” said Michael Fritzlo, Executive Chairman of Ironsphere. “We were able to preserve the user experience, making it possible for users to continue to use their native clients, and transformed the experience of security audits with human-readable log records and centrally managing who has access to which system. More security, more simplicity – this is our winning combination.”