On the market you will find various website builders that are ideal for agencies - Wix, Squarespace, Webflow, Weebly, Wordpress, WebWave. Which one is worth paying attention to?

Which website builder is best for selling services?

If you're an agency looking for a user-friendly and efficient website builder, WebWave might be the solution you're looking for! WebWave is a drag and drop website builder that allows you to create responsive websites quickly and easily, similar to creating designs in Photoshop, Canva or Figma. With WebWave, you can either get a free domain or connect your own, making it easy to get started. What's more, WebWave offers a white label website builder that lets you create unique websites for your clients and host them on a fast and secure platform under your own brand. This means that you can customize your clients' websites to meet their specific needs, while keeping your agency's branding consistent across all of the sites you create. Whether you're starting from scratch with a blank page or using one of WebWave's templates, WebWave's drag and drop website builder makes it easy to create a website that's tailored to your needs. With its user-friendly interface and flexible options, WebWave is a great choice for agencies looking to create customized websites quickly and efficiently.

Best website builder for marketing agencies

As a marketing agency, having a website that is both visually appealing and optimized for search engines is essential. Based on our research, WebWave is a great website builder for marketing agencies looking to create responsive websites quickly and easily. With WebWave's drag-and-drop interface, creating a visually stunning website is as easy as designing in Photoshop. Additionally, WebWave offers a range of SEO tools that can help you optimize your website for search engines, including customizable meta tags, alt text, and more. Moreover, a recent study has shown that WebWave is one of the top website builders for SEO, making it an excellent choice for marketing agencies that want to improve their website's search engine rankings. With WebWave's mobile-friendly templates, you can easily create a responsive website that looks great on any device, helping you to reach a wider audience. In conclusion, WebWave is an excellent website builder for marketing agencies that want to create visually stunning and SEO-optimized websites quickly and easily. With its user-friendly interface, responsive templates, and SEO tools, WebWave is definitely worth considering for your agency's website-building needs.

What is white label website builder?

A white label website builder is a website builder that allows digital agencies to customize the website builder with their own branding and offer it to their clients as their own product. With a white label website builder, you can create customized website templates that can be populated with a company's own brand in just a few minutes. This means that you can offer web design services to your clients without having to invest in developing your own website builder. WebWave is an example of a free white label website builder that offers a variety of features specifically created for freelance web designers and web design agencies. With WebWave's white label website builder, you can create websites for your clients and host them on a fast and secure platform under your own brand. This means that your clients can have a website that is customized to their specific needs, while maintaining a consistent brand identity across all of your projects. In summary, a white label website builder is a great option for digital agencies that want to offer web design services to their clients without having to invest in developing their own website builder. With a white label website builder like WebWave, you can create customized websites for your clients while maintaining your own brand identity.

Plugins

If you're interested in using plugins with WebWave, you'll be happy to know that they offer a range of plugins and integrations to help you enhance your website's functionality. As mentioned in the hint, WebWave has a comprehensive knowledge base that provides articles about plugins and systems integrations. You can use these resources to learn how to build a website with no coding for free. With WebWave's drag and drop website builder, you can create professional and responsive websites without coding, just like in a graphic editor.You can start building your website from scratch by starting with a blank page, or choose from various templates available to you, making it easier to get started with the design process.

Online store

If you're looking to create an online store using WebWave, you're in luck! WebWave offers a shopping cart tool that is built into the website builder, allowing you to create a simple online store of any design for free. You can also use WebWave's comprehensive knowledge base to learn more about plugins and integrations that can help you enhance your online store's functionality. WebWave's drag and drop website builder allows you to create a professional and responsive online store without any coding skills. You can easily add products, set up payment options, and customize your store's design using WebWave's intuitive interface. Additionally, you can integrate external software with your website to further enhance its functionality.

Customer Support

WebWave offers various customer support options to help you resolve any issues you may encounter while creating or managing your website. If you have any problems, you can refer to WebWave's comprehensive knowledge base, which offers articles, tutorials, and FAQs on a wide range of topics related to website creation and management. If you can't find a solution to your problem, you can contact WebWave's customer support team using the live online chat or Facebook (News - Alert) group. This is a quick and effective way to get help with any issues you may be experiencing.