Top Kubernetes Errors IT Teams Need to Know About





What Is Kubernetes Troubleshooting?

Kubernetes troubleshooting is the process of identifying, diagnosing, and resolving issues that occur in a Kubernetes cluster, which is a container orchestration platform. Troubleshooting Kubernetes involves investigating and resolving issues related to various components of the cluster, including nodes, pods, services, and configurations. This process may involve checking logs, examining resource utilization, verifying network connectivity, and validating configuration settings.

Kubernetes troubleshooting is important because the platform is designed to manage complex distributed systems that may involve hundreds or thousands of containers and services. These systems can be challenging to manage and operate, and issues can arise due to factors such as misconfigurations, network problems, or application bugs. Kubernetes errors can also have an impact on security of workloads running on Kubernetes.

Effective troubleshooting can help ensure that the cluster is functioning correctly, that applications are available and performing well, and that any issues are resolved quickly to minimize downtime and disruptions.

Furthermore, as Kubernetes is widely adopted in the industry, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals who can troubleshoot and resolve issues in a Kubernetes environment. Being able to effectively troubleshoot Kubernetes can help IT professionals to enhance their skills, troubleshoot efficiently, and reduce downtime, leading to greater overall organizational success.

Common Kubernetes Errors You Should Know

Here are some common Kubernetes errors that all IT professionals should be aware of.

CrashLoopBackOff

The CrashLoopBackOff is a common issue in Kubernetes that occurs when a container within a pod repeatedly crashes and fails to start up, causing Kubernetes to give up and enter a "backoff" state. This error is often caused by issues with the application's configuration or code, resource constraints, or network issues.

To identify and resolve the CrashLoopBackOff error, follow these steps:

1. Check the pod status: Use the kubectl get pods command to check the status of the affected pod. Look for the STATUS column, which will show whether the pod is running, crashed, or in the CrashLoopBackOff state.

2. Check the logs: Use the kubectl logs command to check the logs of the affected container. Look for any error messages or stack traces that may indicate the cause of the issue.

3. Check the container's resources: Use the kubectl describe pod command to view the resources allocated to the container. Check whether the container has sufficient CPU and memory resources to run the application.

4. Check the container's configuration: Use the kubectl describe pod command to view the container's configuration. Check whether the container is configured correctly and has all the necessary dependencies.

5. Update the container's configuration: If the issue is related to the container's configuration, make the necessary updates and restart the container using the kubectl delete and kubectl apply commands.

6. Re-create the pod: If the issue persists, delete the pod using the kubectl delete pod command and create a new one using the kubectl apply command.

By following these steps, you can identify and resolve the CrashLoopBackOff error and ensure that your Kubernetes cluster is functioning correctly.

FailedMount

There are several errors related to Kubernetes volumes that can occur in a cluster. One of them is the FailedMount error in Kubernetes can occur when a pod fails to mount a volume, and it can be caused by several factors. To troubleshoot the issue, you can follow these steps:

1. Check the volume claim status: Verify that the Persistent Volume Claim (PVC) that is associated with the volume is in the Bound state, indicating that the PVC has been successfully bound to a Persistent Volume (PV). If the PVC is in the Pending state, it may indicate that there is not enough available storage to fulfill the request. Use the kubectl get pv command to get a list of all PVs.

2. Verify the mount path: Ensure that the mount path specified in the pod definition is correct, and that it matches the path specified in the volume definition. Use the kubectl describe pv <pv_name> command to find the information about the PV

3. Check for read-only permissions: Verify that the pod has the necessary permissions to read from and write to the volume. If the volume is mounted as read-only, the pod may fail to mount it.

4. Review logs: Look for relevant logs in the Kubernetes cluster, such as the logs from the kubelet, controller manager, and scheduler. This may help you determine if there was an issue with the storage system or if there was a failure to create the volume.

5. Check the storage system: Ensure that the storage system is functioning properly and that it has enough available space to fulfill the PVC request. If the storage system is running low on space, it may not be able to create the requested volume.

6. Debug the issue: Use debugging tools, such as kubectl describe and kubectl logs, to gather more information about the issue and help you troubleshoot it.

7. Restart the pod: Sometimes, restarting the pod may resolve the issue. This can be done by deleting the pod and letting Kubernetes recreate it, or by using the kubectl rollout restart command (please ensure the pod allows restart, otherwise you will get an error).

Exit Code 1

The Exit Code 1 error is a common error that occurs in Kubernetes when a container or pod terminates with a non-zero exit code 1, indicating that the container failed to start or exit successfully. This error can be caused by a variety of issues, such as misconfiguration, invalid references, missing dependencies, or application bugs.

To identify and resolve the Exit Code 1 error, you can follow these steps:

1. Check the pod logs: Use the kubectl logs command to check the logs of the affected container. Look for error messages or stack traces that may indicate the cause of the issue.

2. Check the container's configuration: Use the kubectl describe pod command to view the container's configuration. Check whether the container is configured correctly and has all the necessary dependencies.

3. Check the container's resources: Use the kubectl describe pod command to view the resources allocated to the container. Verify that the container has enough memory and CPU resources to run the application.

4. Check the application code: If the issue is related to the application code, review the code and debug any issues that may be causing the error.

5. Update the container's configuration: If the issue is caused by the container's configuration, apply the relevant updates and restart the container using the kubectl delete and kubectl apply commands.This error code indicates that the termination of a container was the result of an invalid reference or application error:

Exit Code 125

The Exit Code 125 error is a type of error that often happens in Kubernetes when a container or pod fails to start because of a permission-related issue. The error message indicates that the container or pod was unable to execute a command due to insufficient permissions or file access. This type of error can be caused by various factors such as incorrect configuration, file ownership issues, or missing dependencies.

To solve the Exit Code 125 error, it is necessary to follow these steps:

1. Review the logs: Check the logs of the affected container by using the kubectl logs command to identify any error messages or stack traces that can indicate the cause of the issue.

2. Check container configuration: View the configuration of the container using the kubectl describe pod command to verify if it is correctly configured and has all the necessary dependencies.

3. Examine file permissions: Verify file permissions of the command that the container is executing. Use the chmod command to modify file permissions, if needed.

4. Check file ownership: Verify file ownership of the command that the container is executing. Use the chown command to adjust file ownership, if needed.

5. Execute container with elevated privileges: Sometimes, running the container with elevated privileges can help to resolve the issue. However, this can create security risks, so it should be done with caution. Include the necessary securityContext configuration to the pod or deployment YAML file to run the container with elevated privileges (sample YAML is shown below):

NotReady

The NotReady error is a common issue in Kubernetes that occurs when a node is not available to receive workloads or is unable to communicate with the control plane. This error can be caused by various factors such as network connectivity issues, resource constraints, or hardware failures.

To identify and resolve a node’s NotReady status, you can follow these steps:

1. Check the node status: Use the kubectl get nodes command to check the status of the affected node. Look for the READY column to determine whether the node is ready or not.

2. Check the node logs: Use the journalctl command to check the system logs of the affected node. Look for any error messages related to the node's connectivity or hardware failures.

3. Check the network connectivity: Verify that the node can communicate with the control plane by using the kubectl get pods command. Check whether the control plane can connect to the node's IP address by using the kubectl describe node command.

4. Check the node resources: Use the kubectl describe node command to view the node's CPU, memory, and storage resources. Verify that the node has sufficient resources to support the workloads.

5. Check for hardware failures: If the issue persists, check for hardware failures by reviewing system logs, checking hardware components such as memory or disk, or running diagnostics tools.

6. Restart the node: If the issue is caused by a temporary issue, try restarting the node using the kubectl drain and kubectl uncordon commands.

7. Replace the node: If the node is experiencing hardware failures or other issues that cannot be resolved, consider replacing the node.

Conclusion

Kubernetes is a powerful and popular platform for managing containerized applications in modern IT environments. However, as with any complex system, issues and errors can arise, which can impact the availability, performance, and security of your applications. IT teams must be able to identify and resolve these issues quickly to ensure the smooth operation of their Kubernetes clusters.

Some of the most common Kubernetes errors include the node NotReady status, CrashLoopBackOff, and Exit Code 1/125. To troubleshoot and resolve these errors, IT teams must have a deep understanding of the platform's architecture, components, and common issues. This requires expertise in areas such as networking, storage, security, and software development.

By investing in the right training and tools, IT teams can effectively manage and maintain their Kubernetes clusters, ensuring that their organizations can take full advantage of the benefits that this platform offers.

Author Bio: Gilad David Maayan

Gilad David Maayan is a technology writer who has worked with over 150 technology companies including SAP (News - Alert), Imperva, Samsung NEXT, NetApp and Check Point, producing technical and thought leadership content that elucidates technical solutions for developers and IT leadership. Today he heads Agile SEO, the leading marketing agency in the technology industry.

LinkedIn (News - Alert): https://www.linkedin.com/in/giladdavidmaayan/