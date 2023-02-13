Everything you need to know about the Electronic Travel Authority for Canada





If you are planning a trip to Canada for tourism, business or to visit family and friends living there, you must obtain an electronic travel authorisation.

What is an ETA and why do you need one? Find out all about the process of obtaining a Canada eTA and why it is required to travel to the US mainland in the following article.

Entry and residence conditions for Canada

The Canadian government works hard to ensure that entry and residence conditions are as welcoming and comfortable as possible. In order for Romanian citizens to travel to Canada, both for business and tourism purposes, on the basis of the electronic passport, they will not need a visa if they have an uninterrupted stay of up to 6 months. On the other hand, holders of a non-electronic (temporary) passport, who will have a stay of more than 6 months, will be required to obtain a visa to enter Canada.

Also, those wishing to travel to Canada for a stay of up to 6 months will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization or eTA for short. This authorisation can only be applied for by citizens who hold an electronic passport.

Situations where eTA is accepted for travel to Canada

The eTA is a document issued by the Canadian government that can be used to facilitate the entry of travellers into Canada. The eTa is valid for certain periods of time and must be updated periodically to ensure that all travellers are authorized to enter the country. The Canada eTa is accepted when you decide to travel for tourism purposes, to visit relatives or friends, for medical treatment, for business purposes or to attend certain training courses.

Information needed to obtain eTA

The eTA application process is usually quick and easy, as the application has to be completed online. Once the necessary information has been provided, a reputable agency will issue the eTA Canada to the traveller within minutes. To obtain your Canada eTA, you will need:

A simple, valid electronic passport;

A valid bank card (debit or credit);

Payment of the eTa issuing fee;

A valid e-mail address.

The ETA is a mandatory document that allows you to travel to Canada without having to obtain a visa. By obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation early, you will avoid delays and problems at the Canadian border. So, whether you are travelling for business or pleasure, remember to get an electronic visa to travel legally to Canada.