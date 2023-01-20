An Essential Guide To Implementing Unified Communications To Your Customers





Communication is the lifeline of all companies. Whether it’s between employees or, more specifically, their customers, it should be a priority to ensure the business continues to flourish. Continuous advancements in the field of technology have made it possible for companies to finally consolidate their communication methods and provide clients with a more pleasurable experience.

Many are now considering Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) to enhance the customer journey from start to finish. With such a valuable tool at their disposal, companies become more streamlined in their operations, and in turn, customers remain loyal and engaged.

For those who still need more information on how to implement unified communications for their customers, here is an essential guide to making the best decision:

1. Providing greater mobility and flexibility to clients

In a digital era with everything being online and in the cloud, customers expect faster, more accurate responses to their queries, questions, and complaints. Waiting for business hours is no longer an option for them. With unified communications, clients can contact a business anytime, anywhere.

According to research from MarketWatch, 68% of clients experience consumer rage when they cannot receive timely feedback and solutions to their problems. Such a high percentage should indicate that companies must consider improving their communications systems to handle more queries accurately with a shorter waiting period.

2. Supplying one-stop hubs to converge communications

Converging all communications into one platform will undoubtedly improve the flow of information for customers. Furthermore, it eliminates challenges that arise through miscommunication.

An article by Inc. Africa states that employees can each lose a company up to $26000 per year through miscommunication, meaning that convergence could eliminate this risk through unified communication solutions simplifying this process.

Clients can also conveniently receive the best service through their preferred mode of contact, even when a different method is needed for feedback. Unified communication can thus save the client and company time and money when implemented and be more accessible for all.

3. Effortless connections and storage via the cloud

Because most unified communications solutions are cloud-based, it solves many problems for a company and its clients regarding data transfer and storage. Clients can access the platform and their account information or log a complaint or request with one click.

These applications make for a smoother transition between co-workers needing access to the same customer information and the actual feedback given to the client. An always-on communications avenue would further reduce delays and provide clients with an immediate connection with a brand they crave.

4. Converting communications to email attachments

Another very convenient feature of unified communication software is that it can convert communications like faxes and voicemails as email attachments and automatically send them to the correct contact person. Doing so allows for no distractions or delays in the communication stream and ensures no information is lost in the process.

Moreover, other software applications like customer relations or project management tools can seamlessly integrate into the unified communications system to make operations easier for staff members. The integration should connect the communications to other parts of the business, making it more efficient in the long run.

5. Creating a presence and engaging customers

Being part of a community and feeling included is one of the rising needs of consumers which unified communications can address. Not only are customers impressed with the level of service they receive, but they’ll also feel part of the company culture.

Building and strengthening client relationships may include a specific level of trust that fosters proper communication between all parties. Even small gestures like a welcome message, out-of-office notification, and availability indicators convey a sense of mindfulness to clients even when non-verbal.

The forecasting for cloud-based unified communications is showing massive growth, according to Gartner (News - Alert), which reports a CAGR of 3.9% and estimates the industry's value to be around $50.4 billion by 2025. If clients didn't see the benefits of unified communications for creating a specific presence and engagement with companies, these figures wouldn't be as prominent, and there wouldn't be as much interest in this market as there currently is.

To conclude

Although Unified Communications (News - Alert) as a Service may seem like a foreign concept to some, this simple guide will surely provide more insight into this valuable business tool. Without customer satisfaction, a company could plan to fail, but adding streamlining solutions to the operations and customer journey puts the business on a path to success.

So, don't hesitate to gather more information on how unified communications can improve the business on all fronts and find the best solution to suit the company and client’s needs.

Author Bio

David M. Gardner is a 44-year-old information technology consultant specializing in customer-focused solutions for his clients. With more than 26 years of experience in the field, he continuously finds new ways to implement the latest solutions after studying them carefully. In his spare time, he goes on outdoor trips with his family or spends afternoons relaxing with his children.