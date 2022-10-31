How to Build an eLearning Website for Beginners: Best Practices and Expert Tips





The eLearning industry is growing rapidly. The global e-learning market was worth USD 215 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 645 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Companies have been using eLearning websites as a cost-effective and efficient way to deliver training to their employees.

There are many benefits to building an eLearning website:

help in generating income,

easy to update,

can be used on any device,

provide a better user experience than traditional education methods.

Introduction to eLearning Websites and their Types

The internet has grown significantly over the past two decades and has become an integral part of everyday life. We use the internet for everything from shopping to socializing, from studying to entertainment.

In recent years, online courses have also become more popular as a form of education. Online courses are sometimes called e-learning (electronic learning), a term used to describe any kind of learning that takes place on a computer or tablet device.

E-learning websites are websites where people can take online courses. These sites offer lessons and instructional videos that teach people how to do something new or improve skills they already have.

There are two types of Learning websites:

1) Online courses

2) Learning management systems

Online courses are standalone courses that are not integrated with a learning management system. They can be used for personal development or corporate training.

Learning management systems, on the other hand, allow learners to access documents and resources from their computer or mobile device. They also allow employees to collaborate on projects and assignments.



A learning management system is a type of enterprise content management system that is used in organizations for managing the delivery of training and educational content to learners in an organization. Some examples of popular e-learning websites include Khan Academy, Coursera, Udacity, and edX.

Best Practices in Creating a User-Friendly Elearning Site & How to Increase Learning Engagement

Elearning is now a major part of the education system. Many students and teachers are looking for ways to make eLearning more interactive and engaging. We will now discuss how to create a user-friendly eLearning site.

Before building the website, it is important to decide if you will be using a website builder or custom software development services. There are tons of good website builders such as Wix and Shopify. These service are good for users who are inexperienced but want to build their eLeaning site fast. However, the site will not be very customisable.

On the other hand, you can contact companies like Sloboda Studio that offers custom software development services to build the eLearning site. Using this method, the site will be built by experienced developers and you can decide on which features to include.

Once that is done, it is time to choose a design that suits the content you are trying to present. You can choose from many different types of designs like one-page, two-page or three-page layouts or even an interactive design that allows for exploration and discovery.

Also, ensure that the content is easy to find and understand. The navigation should be clear and intuitive.

You will need to choose what type of content you want on the site, such as videos, images, text, or games. The content should be relevant to the topic you are trying to present in order for it to be effective. For example, if you are teaching algebra, then using animations might be helpful, but if you are teaching history, then using videos would work better. This will significantly increase learning engagement.

It is good to make the learner feel comfortable. For example, they should not be required to provide personal information before starting learning.

Provide a variety of ways for learners to interact with the content. This could include quizzes, games, or interactive simulations that help learners retain information better than just reading about it does.

Offer feedback on how well learners are doing with their tasks and allow them to see their progress over time, so they know how close they are to mastering the material at hand.

Elearning Website Design: Tips You Need To Know

Designing a learning website can be a tricky task. There are many different features to consider, and the design needs to be engaging enough for learners to want to stay on the site for long periods.

1) Create a User-Centric Design

The design should be created with the end user in mind and not just for aesthetics. The content should be easy to read and navigate, with clear instructions on how to use the site.

2) Focus on Retention

You want your learners to retain what they have learned through their interaction with your site. This means that you need to create a good balance between text-based information and interactive content that makes them think about what they are learning and how it might apply to them in real-life situations.

3) Use Interactive Content

Use interactive content such as simulations, quizzes, or videos where appropriate so that learners can engage with what they are learning.

4) Call-To-Action

Finally, make sure there is a clear call-to-action at the bottom of each page so that learners know where they need to go next in order to progress with their learning journey.

Managing Site Content That Drives Results

Good site content is a crucial factor in driving results. It is what engages your visitors and drives them to take action. Now, let’s talk about the importance of site content, the different types of content that you need to create and how you can use this knowledge to improve your website.

The Importance of Site Content

Site content is the backbone of any successful website. It’s what engages visitors and drives them to take action. A website without good site content doesn’t have a chance at success because it lacks the one thing that makes it memorable and worth exploring.

Types of Site Content

Every website needs four main types of site content: visual, navigational, functional, and promotional.

Visual content includes images or videos

Navigational helps people find their way around the website

Functional includes forms

Calculators or any other interactive features

Promotional includes blog posts

Social media posts or ads on social media sites

Sum It All

eLearning websites offer a variety of courses ranging from tutorials to certifications to degrees. Anyone with an internet connection can access these websites, and they are free of charge.

If you are interested in learning a new skill but don't want the commitment of attending a class or paying for tuition, eLearning websites are the perfect place for you.

The use of eLearning websites is growing rapidly because they offer flexibility and convenience for learners. The growth in popularity has led to an increase in the quality and variety of courses offered on these sites.