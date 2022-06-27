What Is a WAN? Things Every Digital Business Should Know About a Wide Area Network





While there are many options for connecting all computing devices across different sites, a wide area network (WAN) is one of the best solutions for ensuring the highest levels of security, reliability, and connection speeds.

A WAN is a solution that allows business organizations to connect all internet-enabled devices and computer-related systems across a large geographic area and develop a unified, centralized network across entire countries.

Connecting all your corporate devices allows you to build a security network for transferring sensitive data. Nowadays, modern businesses can create ad hoc networks using public cloud solutions and the power of the internet.

Although companies could rely on cloud providers, a downside to this option is that problems with the providers could cause network issues. A WAN bypasses that by giving you complete control over your platform. With that in mind, let’s discuss the importance of a WAN for digital businesses.

WAN features and benefits

WANs allow digital businesses to connect their devices and disparate locations via a secure and safe network. This network ensures safe and easy sharing and data access across all existing business websites.

A WAN comes with the following features:

Enough connectivity to allow for networking of multiple internet-enabled devices over a large area;

Regional coverage;

Capacity to connect MANs, LANs, and other networks into a unified network;

Access to public telephone networks;

Access to proprietary networks.



Because of these features, a WAN is a necessity for modern-day companies.



Healthcare providers can link several medical facilities to share information more efficiently. Law firms can connect their offices around the country, while retailers can harness the power of WANs to connect multiple branches into a centralized powerhouse.



The goal is always to ensure a safe, secure, and reliable flow of information. Whether your business involves managing patient records, customer orders, staff training, or stock management systems, you have to be able to access the necessary information quickly and easily.



A WAN gives you access to a central server that stores all your data, eliminating the need for separate email and file servers for every location. With a WAN, you can determine who has authorized access to your information.



It allows you to build a secure corporate network that you can manage according to the latest data privacy and cybersecurity standards. Although you can connect your WANs with broadband internet connections, leased phone lines are a better solution because they’re much faster, more flexible, and more scalable.



If you grow your business and expand into new locations, a leased line connection makes it easier to add those locations to the network and expand your operations.

Managed WAN services

Digital businesses have two options on their hands:

They can manage their WAN on their own;

They can hire a service provider to manage their networks for them.



The first option gives you complete control over your network. As your business grows, you set the level of urgency regarding making the necessary changes on the WAN.



However, there are a few disadvantages to this approach. You have to invest in the necessary equipment by renting or buying.



The equipment also requires regular maintenance and upgrades when necessary. Since it can’t last forever, you’ll have to replace it sooner or later.



Additionally, network repair and maintenance require you to hire professionals with the necessary tools and knowledge to keep your network up and running 24/7/365.



In contrast, hiring a provider to get a managed WAN is a much better and more cost-effective solution. You don’t have to bother with the equipment and the personnel.



The latest WAN solutions, such as Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WANs), are the best, most cost-effective alternatives to outdated WANs.



The first thing about an SD-WAN is its incredible level of flexibility. That’s why it’s also called a FlexiWan . A FlexiWan allows you to seamlessly and effortlessly add new sites to your network without needing professional help or buying additional equipment.



Since it uses software to create a virtual network, a FlexiWan eliminates the need to use physical switches and routers to transfer data.



This solution requires the public internet to connect your networks and gives you access to the central SD-WAN controller that manages your network. It’s also fully compatible with the latest cloud services and has built-in security tools.

Conclusion

The right WAN solutions for your business solely depend on your business model, organizational structure, and networking needs. It also depends on the level of your tech-savvy knowledge and your readiness to operate, manage, and maintain the network.

Even though self-management seems like a more affordable solution, it could cause you significant problems in the cybersecurity department.

Since downtime is not something you can afford, we recommend finding a reliable and trustworthy managed network provider with a range of solutions that can meet your specific networking needs.