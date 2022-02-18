5 Common Software Vulnerabilities You Should Address Pre-Release





There are several common custom software vulnerabilities that must be addressed prior to a major release. Detecting, mitigating, and preventing system vulnerabilities is critical to assure consistent project and organization continuity. Of course, dangerous cyberattacks and data breaches performed by malicious acters cost development companies millions of dollars every year. Certainly, this can greatly disrupt overall business strategies, operations, and bottom lines. That means that experienced developers, like yourself, need to know exactly how to address the most common vulnerabilities before they trigger long-last damage. To help you get started, read on to learn about the most common software vulnerabilities you should address pre-release.

Cross Site Scripting (XSS) Errors

First off, cross scripting errors are incredibly common vulnerabilities to address in your software product. Malicious actors and cyber hackers can take advantage of XSS errors to inject their own scripts into a custom-build software system. Typically, these common flaws result in two distinct ways. For example, you’ll trigger XSS errors if you include untrusted data in your software without the proper validation. Additionally, they can be caused from user-supplied data within an unsecure API. Of course, protecting against these errors will be important for cyber security , data protection, and user privacy. Certainly, XSS errors must be addressed in custom software systems prior to release.

Log4Shell

Ever Since early December, the Log4Shell vulnerability has been widely reported and exploited throughout custom software products. To defend your pipeline from log4shell vulnerability, you should work with secure development resources, such as the solutions available from JFrog. After all, JFrog Platform tools have been proven unaffected by these cyber threats. This includes popular products like Artifactory, Xray, Mission Control, and Distribution. Taking these steps, you’ll be able to detect weaknesses before hackers do, then facilitate incremental improvements. Surely, Log4Shell is a common software vulnerability to address before you release your new system.

Broken Authentication

In addition, many custom software systems suffer from broken authentication issues. Essentially, authentication functionality enables software applications to detect, identify, and validate product users. This means that errors within authentication can provide hackers with the same high-level permissions as registered users. In short, broken authentication allows malicious actors unrestricted access to your data and functionality. This means they can wreak havoc and cause destruction all throughout your software application. If you are facing these errors, it will be helpful to use multi-factor authentication, strategically configure timeouts, and take steps to password perfection . Indeed, broken authentication errors are severe errors that need to be addressed prior to an app release.

Injection Flaws

Of course, many custom software systems additionally suffer from injection flaws. Generally speaking, injection flaws are caused by failures to filter-out unknown, untrusted inputs. This often occurs when passing unfiltered data to your XSS browser or SQL server. Similarly, these errors can also occur via a LDAP injection. Hackers often attempt to inject system commands directly into your software entities. Ultimately, this can lead to serious data loss or attempts to hijack other valuable software assets. To adequately protect against these vulnerabilities, you’ll need to know how to filter out your input properly. This means knowing what can and cannot be trusted. Absolutely, injection flaws are one of the most common software vulnerabilities to defend against in 2022.

Configuration Bugs & Glitches

Plus, software that has been improperly configured can lead to serious vulnerabilities. Common errors in configuration can make your software system a gateway for vulnerabilities. After all, these bugs send errors directly to a location where security can be compromised. To defend against these problems, you should routinely perform penetration testing, as well as vulnerability scanning. In fact, there are several tools that help you conduct these processes automatically. This way, you can keep track between systems and uncover issues as soon as they occur. Definitely, configuration bugs and glitches are some of the most common errors that impact software systems.

There are several common software vulnerabilities that must be addressed prior to your first major release. First off, cross-site-scripting errors are incredibly common when building custom software. You should also be aware of how to detect, understand, and prevent Log4Shell errors. You’ll want to work with high-level, tested programming solutions to properly defend against these threats. Broken authentication issues are another serious threat to stay aware of. Also, you should be familiar with how to investigate various injection flaws. Moreover, configuration bugs and glitches are incredibly common in modern software projects. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about the most common software vulnerabilities you should address pre-release.