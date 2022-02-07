Anatomy of a DDoS Attack: Extortion and Mitigation

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) is a cyber attack that causes mass disruption of services. From 1996 (when first reports about DDoS attacks emerged) to 2010, threat actors used DDoS mainly to promote themselves or political agendas and to encourage social change; in recent years, the financial motive has been more prevalent and more DDoS activities have made extortion a major part of their strategy. In addition, prior to 2020, DDoS actors usually sent empty threats and did not follow up with attacks; since the second half of 2020, however, actors have made good on their threats and have followed up with attacks more frequently.

Although threat actors have monetized DDoS threats and attacks in the past, we believe that popularization of cryptocurrency, willingness of some organizations to meet extortion demands (as was seen in the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline), and affordability of DDoS as a service (DDoSaaS) have encouraged threat actors to pursue these kinds of activities.

Attack Chains

DDoS extortion campaigns typically follow one of two kinds of attack chains:

The actors start with a DDoS demonstration: a show of force and an attempt to convince the attacked organization that the threat is real. The actors target a specific resource that belongs to the attacked organization’s web service or network infrastructure. The demonstration is large enough to slow down the organization’s services but not large enough to knock them offline.

After or during the demonstration, the actors send an extortion email, where they threaten to launch a larger DDoS attack if the organization does not make a specified bitcoin payment to the actors’ cryptocurrency wallet. If the organization does not make the payment by the deadline, the actors follow up with the main DDoS attack and increase the extortion amount every day after the due date, until they receive the full payment.

The actors send the extortion email before the attack. The email contains the extortion demand, bitcoin wallet address, deadline, the attack’s capacity, and other details. The group might also use the email to boast about their ability to send several terabytes’ worth of traffic packets per second. In most cases, these threats are not bluffs and are followed by full-scale attacks.

Mitigation

When planning for DDoS mitigation, organizations should consider not only their business obligation to keep services running but also the amount of service disruption they and their customers can tolerate. The Australian Cyber Security Centre provides some basic guidance that organizations can take to reduce the likelihood and potential impact of a DDoS attack: