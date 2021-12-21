Streem Accepts Cision Acquisition Offer

Australian media monitoring and intelligence solution company Streem recently revealed accepting an offer to be acquired by communications intelligence company, Cision.

With the business world being so closely tied to the internet, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for PR professionals to keep track of company related media coverage. Streem makes media management much easier to handle with monitoring tools and data analytics, allowing business customers to control and assess media coverage from a single source. At the same time, users can also gain insights about how to make media campaigns more effective, in order to generate new customers and expand brand recognition.

With Streem joining the Cision family, the company will now be able to offer services to Cision customers in new territories across the globe.

"Streem has quickly established itself as the customer preferred media intelligence platform in the ANZ market," commented Cision CEO, Abel Clark. "Streem's customers will benefit enormously from Cision's global reach and we're excited to be able to offer a full-suite of monitoring, distribution, insights and social media solutions in ANZ that both our local and global customers can benefit from."

Financial details regarding this deal have yet to be revealed, but representatives with the company state the Cision will acquire 100% of all Streem shares. Although ownership of the company has changed, Streem will still operate under the same brand, and retain its staff and leadership across Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, Streem co-founders Elgar Welch (CEO) and Antoine Sabourin (CTO) will maintain their leadership roles.

"With more than 100 local staff servicing over 400 leading clients, Streem has grown faster than we ever could have imagined thanks to great tech, strong support from customers and an incredible local team," Streem CEO Elgar Welch said. "Backed by Cision, we'll continue to build upon that growth, delivering new tools and products to help communications teams work smarter."