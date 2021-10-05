Important Considerations That Help Create A Constructive IT/OT Convergence Program

Design and implementation of an industrial shop-floor service. Global enterprise manufacturing brands have finally started an industry 4.0 journey to uncover the power of data from their IT, supply chain, and IoT. Here are the diverse elements and drivers for IT/OT convergence from an industrial perspective. These IT/OT convergences can be constructive.
1. IT/OT Cross-Functional Team
Several organizations have discovered a center of excellence group covering 5G, Blockchain, IoT solutions as the advancing technologies. But now, it demands coordinated efforts from OT, enterprise IT, manufacturing IT. Generally, a team structure like the one provided below would be able to offer relevant information.
Here is a business case example
How to promote operator productivity using an AR headset?
There is an atrocious amount of consideration to bring this case into an operational state, as listed below:
2. Build Reference Architecture Patterns
The core team educates themselves about IT-OT convergence problems and determines the risks and gaps in several departments. This is not limited to network vulnerabilities and security threat assessment. Generally, the team that focuses on building the to-be reference architecture connectivity patterns must use the guiding principles illustrated in the Industrial Control Security Recommendation by NIST.
3. Receive Guidance And Enablement From Partner
The core team must look out for experience and essential knowledge from partners and suppliers. Although such a thing is happening in many brands, there are numerous pressing questions:
4. Re-strategise Operations
A brand-new service level operation is essential from the operation’s point of view that combines both the OT and IT portfolio. This involves shop-floor LAN, Wi-fi, machine-level OT assets, and more. Naturally, a brand-new OT-IT service framework that is listed below will be managed by a service provider. Such IoT applications can be beneficial in the long run.