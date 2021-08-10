How To Improve Your DevOps Pipeline With The Use Of DevSecOps





Improve Your DevOps Pipeline With The Use Of DevSecOps

The growth of the technology industry took away the luxury of time from developers. If you want to be the best in the industry, you need to have a quick turnaround on the release of your software products. That is why software and development companies started looking at improving their DevOps pipelines. By enhancing the pipeline, they can release their software quicker.

This article starts with a quick definition of the DevOps pipeline and then moves on to DevSecOps and how it can help you improve your overall pipeline.

What Is The DevOps Pipeline?

The fast pace of software development encouraged the development team (Dev) and Operations (Ops) teams to build a pipeline to make software deployment easier and quicker. The pipeline includes the building, testing, release and subsequent deployment of software.

It is a very quick explanation of the DevOps pipeline, but as you can imagine, the work that goes into each section of the pipeline is not that rapid. Let’s take the component of software security. All the software that is ever built needs a security component.

But previously, software security tended to slow developers down and for that reason might have been left for last. In this day and age software security is of utmost importance. So if you need to build security into your platform, why not speed up the process and do it right from the start?

Now, this is where DevSecOps comes in. With DevSecOps, the Development (Dev), Security (Sec), and Operation (Ops) teams work together from the start to ensure that the software is developed and delivered without compromising any security.

How Can DevSecOps Improve Your DevOps Pipeline?

So, how does DevSecOps then improve your DevOps pipeline? The first improvement will be when you start including your security processes from the beginning. By including the security processes earlier, you will cut out a lot of time that would have been spent at the end of the development cycle.



Because security is built in from the start, you should detect or pick up any security problems early on. Those problems can then be rectified before it escalates any further.

A second improvement will come in through team collaboration. To develop a piece of software, you have various teams involved in the process. By getting all your teams on the same page and working together towards a shared goal, you will speed up your overall operation.

Other ways to improve your pipeline are automating security processes and installing a mindset where developers have security in mind when coding. Developers might need to undergo additional security training.

You and your team must change your mindset about security processes. Security shouldn’t be seen as a blanket that is wrapped around the applications and data; it should be a part of the application itself.

Baking security into the entire pipeline allows, fundamentally, for mitigation and improvement. These two important things can save both time and money, as the team may be scrambling to solve an issue upon deployment or post-deployment and all that investment of developing the application wasn’t totally sufficient as it was scuppered by a potentially avoidable problem.

Consumers are keen on security nowadays, eager to read positive user stories that specify data handling practices especially. Focusing on shoring up your application will make your product more marketable too.

In Conclusion

It is clear that if you want to improve the overall time that it takes to develop and release your software, you will have to get all your teams on board. By focusing on a shared strategy and goal that all teams work towards, you can improve your turnaround time with DevSecOps.