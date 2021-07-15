Why should you outsource IT projects to Central Europe?





Keeping a business running isn’t simple in modern times. Even if your company isn’t specializing in IT, chances are you will still have some minor or major IT projects to manage. Whether it is a website to create or an application to develop, outsourcing your IT projects can bring many benefits - especially for smaller businesses.

Central Europe is currently one of the world-leading regions in the IT outsourcing industry - and not without a reason. Central Europe possesses some of the brightest IT minds and world-class software development specialists, giving you access to a varied workforce to work with your projects.

What are the exact benefits of outsourcing your IT services to Central Europe? Let’s find out!

Access to a skilled and varied talent pool

The access to higher-level education in engineering sciences is affordable and widely spread in Central Europe, resulting in a growing, highly specialized workforce.

When outsourcing your IT services to a company based in Central Europe, you gain easy access to a team of skilled professionals. Central European countries, including Poland, often achieve the highest places in worldwide software developer rankings.

Easy communication in English

English is a more and more commonly spoken language in Central Europe, making communication in both ways efficient. Working with a company based in Central Europe, you can quickly access the current status of your project and implement changes swiftly.

Working with a professional software development company like SOFTIQ will guarantee swift and high-quality results. Using Agile (News - Alert) methodologies to manage projects, SOFTIQ offers expert-level IT services, including development and redevelopment of websites and applications.

State-of-the-art technology

Thanks to grants and initiatives available for outsourcing companies in European Union, software developers in Central Europe gain access to innovative technology that allows them to create high-end products in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Central Europe is the home to some of the largest R&D centers in the world, giving companies steady access to the latest technology in the field. Outsourcing your IT projects to Central Europe can allow you to save up to 40% of your IT spending, without compromising the end quality.