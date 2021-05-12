Find the IMEI Number on Android & iOS Without the Phone





First things first, why you even need an IMEI number of your Android (News - Alert) or iOS device?

Let’s say you lost your phone or it got stolen. To report it to the police, you need to provide an IMEI number. An IMEI shortcut stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity, and every device has a different number. Using this number, your network provider can block your device if it’s stolen, and police can confirm that the device belongs to you after they find it. But, if your device is lost or stolen, you cannot see the IMEI number. What to do in this case?

We’ll give you few options to find the IMEI number on your Android and iOS without your phone.

Check Your Google (News - Alert) Dashboard for Android IMEI

In case you have an Android phone, you can find your IMEI using your Google Account.

Sign in to your Google Account http://www.google.com/settings Click on the arrow next to Android You will see all the Android devices connected to this Google Account Find the device you need and copy the IMEI number.

Check your iTunes for iPhone (News - Alert) IMEI

If you are an iOS device user, you can track down your IMEI number using your iTunes. Here is how.

Launch iTunes on your computer https://www.apple.com/itunes/ Tap “Menu” > “Preferences” Select tab “Devices” Choose your iPhone device and copy the IMEI number.

Also, you can check the package of your device. Whether it’s an Android or iOS device, on the box of your device the IMEI number should be printed. In some cases, you can find it on your receipt as well. Sometimes, your service provider will print the IMEI number on your phone bill, so it would be a good place to look as well.

Make sure to write down your IMEI and spare yourself a struggle later!

trendblog.net