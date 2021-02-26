How to Start a Successful YouTube Channel





The idea of YouTube (News - Alert) as a business slowly grows on entrepreneurs and there is a good reason for that. Starting a successful YouTube channel takes a lot of hard work, but in the end, it is definitely worth it.

YouTube is the biggest social media platform for streaming and publishing videos. The best thing is that you’ll get paid every time someone opens your video. YouTube pays an average rate of $0.01 to $0.03 for a view, which isn’t a lot but this doesn’t include the ad views. A YouTuber makes around $18 per 1,000 ad views which averages out to $3 to $5 per 1,000 video views depending on your audience.

The best thing about starting a YouTube business is the passive income. You can make one video that will generate you a monthly income for the next 3 years without lifting a finger.

It all sounds great, right? - But how can you get to that level and earn money through this platform?

Let’s find out.

Choose Your Niche

Before you start making your content you need to choose your niche. Choosing a niche has become tougher just because there is a lot of competition and it is hard to find a unique niche that targets a specific audience.

The first rule is to go for a niche that you love doing. So, for example, if you love basketball you can cover the latest NBA Trade Rumors by TwinSpires Edge. Avoid choosing a niche just because that is a category that can make you more money.

Plan Your Content

Let’s get one thing straight from the start. YouTube isn’t a business model where you can add few videos and become rich quickly. It takes a lot of work, planning, and creating high-quality videos.

In order to succeed in the YouTube industry, you need to choose topics that draw people’s attention and that are entertaining enough to keep them watching. This business model is all about creativity, and when it comes to finding the right content the sky is the limit.

Buy the Necessary Equipment

Even though smartphones nowadays have outstanding cameras and they are perfectly capable of producing high-quality content, you’d still be better off by buying the necessary equipment used for making your videos.

This depends on the type of niche you decide to cover. For example, some people make money only by finding loyalty free music and making a compilation of “zen” songs by adding animation. This means that they only require a good quality computer.

On the other hand, if you plan to record yourself or other people you need a decent camera, lighting, and a gimbal for making your footage smooth.

Make Every Second Count

The secret behind creating a successful YouTube channel is to avoid wasting people’s time. The days where you put a shocking question headline and put the answer two and a half minutes in the video are gone.

You should make every second count and start your video by focusing on the important stuff. You’d see that people would appreciate that and they are more likely to subscribe to your channel rather than wasting half a minute telling them to subscribe.

Interact With Your Viewers

It is very important that you engage with your audience. No matter how many people view your content, it is very important to connect with your viewers. Over time you’ll slowly gain followers and get more engagement on your videos.

You need to make social media accounts and interact with them in the comment section. They want to feel connected to the creator and it is crucial for the success of your channel.

Stay Consistent

One of the main reasons why people fail with their YouTube channel is because they are not consistent enough. They get easily discouraged by their views and quit uploading content consistently.

No matter how imperfect you think your content is, you need to keep uploading videos until YouTube’s algorithm acknowledges your existence. Uploading videos at least two times a week will increase your chances of getting a steady flow of views, especially after you gain a decent number of subscribers.