Online Marketing Agency Dubai: What they offer





Digital marketing agency services are a critical part of growing your business, but hiring an in-house marketing team is an expensive undertaking. Few businesses, especially at this time, are able to cover these salaries, barring the risks associated with hiring a new team to take over such a vital role.

This is why most businesses choose to work with an online marketing agency in Dubai, and when you hire one of these agencies, you quickly benefit from their experience and will have access to a variety of custom and tailor-made digital marketing strategies to suit your specific business objectives.

For example, Nexa, an online marketing agency in Dubai, offers a variety of digital marketing services that will help your business flourish in these ever-shifting times, from Search Engine Optimisation and Social Media marketing to lead generation and email marketing services.

Digital marketing is made up of a variety of tactics, methods and tools, and it is important to understand all the available options when choosing the online marketing agency for your business.

What services do digital marketing agencies offer:

Search Engine Optimisation

Search Engine Optimisation is one of the most important and needed online marketing tactics because SEO affects all of your online marketing efforts going forward. By implementing SEO for your business, you ensure that your website appears in the search engine results when users are searching for your specific product or service offerings. Without an effective SEO strategy, your prospective customers will not be able to find your business online.

An expert SEO agency will always keep up to date with the latest changes in the google search engine algorithms, to ensure your website is continually ranking for the relevant keywords and keyphrases. These specialists will optimise your content with related words, internal links, backlinks and more - and they will fine-tune every aspect of your website to gain favour in the search engine results. SEO is a long-term strategy that will help your business generate leads, and make sales.

Nexa, an online marketing agency Dubai, offers the most advanced and innovative SEO service and has launched a new SEO strategy called “Search Engine Ownership.” This strategy does not only get your website to rank for the relevant keywords and keyphrases, the agency is able to show you your return on investment through in-depth metrics and measurements.

Search Engine Marketing

Search Engine Marketing and SEO both rely on keywords and keyphrases but that is where the similarity ends. SEM involves paid search engine marketing, while SEO is completely organic.

With SEM, a marketing team of experts will choose keywords that are associated with your service or product offerings, and create campaigns around these words. This strategy will get your ads placed in the prime spots of the search engine results, but you have to bid on your chosen keywords which may become a costly exercise if you are in a competitive industry.

With Google (News - Alert) AdWords, you will pay for your bid each time the search engine displays your advert, while with Pay Per Click tactics, you will only pay when a user clicks on your advertisement. You are also able to set a maximum amount per your campaigns to ensure you stay within your budget.

A well implemented SEM campaign will show rewards quickly - but this is not a long-term strategy, unlike its organic counterpart - SEO. If you would like to know more, HubSpot (News - Alert) outlines the differences between SEO and SEM, and explains how you can use both strategies together.

Website Design and Development

Your website is the home of your business, it is essentially your digital shop window and because of this, it is one of the most important parts of your online marketing efforts - arguably, the most important. There are many elements that make up a successful website, from design and user experience to technical SEO.

A strong digital marketing agency will build your website to ensure that every aspect of it, from your load speed and links to H1 Tags and Metadata, are working to your benefit.

An online marketing agency also knows that a good website enhances sales, and they will build your website to create a seamless user experience that is guided toward driving the user to make a purchase or take a specific action.

Social Media Marketing

A powerful digital marketing agency will create social media marketing campaigns to reach your specific target audience, and they will advise you on which platforms will work best for your brand and your business.

Social Media marketing is not a simple task and a professional digital agency will create social media campaigns that will increase your brand awareness, and engage with potential and current clients.

This involves in-depth analysis and research and is not a simple task, compelling social media campaigns take strategy, market research and tracking.

An online marketing agency that will create content strategically designed to appeal to your specific target audience and they will also be able to set up targeted social media ads to introduce your company to your specific target audience.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is one of the oldest online marketing strategies but it is still one of the most powerful ways to generate leads. Managing an email list, collecting data, personalising emails and targeting specific offers is a vital part of email marketing - but it is complicated and time consuming - and this is where your digital agency can assist.

Through automated campaigns, they will be able to create email content that will reach your leads at the right time - with the right message.

Content Optimisation

The primary focus of content marketing is to offer clients and potential clients while subtly offering your business as a solution to their specific queries and it usually takes the form of blogs, e-books, e-guides, videos, infographics and social media posts.

Content marketing is about storytelling, creating brand awareness and placing your brand as an industry thought leader. It aims to build relationships with potential clients and nurture relationships with current clients, establishing your business as a partner that is dedicated to providing clients and leads with valuable and helpful information.

The above are just a few of the online marketing tactics that digital agencies offer.

Other online marketing services include:

Quality Link Building

Affiliate Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Integrated Online Marketing Solutions

The world of online marketing is vast, and if you are looking for an online marketing agency in Dubai, you need to find a team of professionals that are able to offer all of the above (and more), and use these tools together to create a one of a kind marketing campaign designed to reach your specific objectives.