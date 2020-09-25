4 Ways Where Shared Web Hosting Shines





With a plethora of web hosting services available, everybody – from casual bloggers to large companies – can have difficulties in choosing what’s right for them. Ultimately, factors such as cost and functionality determine which solutions make the most sense. However, there are many factors to consider that not only affect those variables, but overall user experience.

Shared web hosting is one type of web hosting that helps reduce the costs typically associated with larger, dedicated web packages. While not right for everyone, there are some ways in which shared hosting makes more sense.

How can shared hosting be beneficial for you? Continue reading to find out.

Lower Costs

Arguably one of the biggest advantages of shared web hosting is its overall price. Whereas dedicated hosting can cost hundreds of dollars per month for even basic options, shared hosting allows hundreds or thousands of users to take advantage of the same server(s), thereby spreading costs around and reducing monthly rates.

It has become increasingly common to find basic web hosting packages for as little as $3 per month, which can be ideal for small businesses and bloggers seeking to maintain a minimal web presence. For larger entities, more premium packages are available – which still only range from $10 to $20 per month in many cases.

Flexible, Intuitive Control Panels

Shared web hosting providers often serve those who aren’t necessarily skilled web developers or programmers. As such, offering a host of services to make the administrative process easier is just good business from their perspective.

Intuitive, useful control panels are a common feature found in shared web hosting plans. Solutions such as Knownhost cPanel Hosting is 30% off currently and utilizes the cPanel infrastructure (arguably the most popular web hosting control panel solution). Whether it’s your first website or not, trust us: you’ll appreciate a well-vetted, flexible control panel solution.

Scalability

Do you expect your website to grow in the coming months? Will you be adding more pages, generating more sales and/or driving more traffic? If so, then the size and scope of your starting web hosting plan matters. Given the complexities of scaling a website internally, you don’t want to worry about scaling issues with your hosting provider as well.

Fortunately, most shared web hosting providers offer easy scalability to users. This means that when your storage, bandwidth or features are no longer sufficient for current operations, you can easily migrate to a higher-end solution that accommodates your growth.

Reliable Customer Service and Uptime

Given the sheer number of accounts operating on each server, shared web hosting providers do a lot to ensure maximum uptime and efficiency. If hundreds or thousands of accounts are suddenly without service, this can create a much bigger problem for the company than if a single, dedicated server for a single client crashes. As such, every precaution is taken by most providers to minimize these issues.

Likewise, because costs are spread across so many users, shared web hosting providers can often afford to provide around-the-clock customer service. This is a feature that in some cases is only available for a premium when using dedicated hosting.

While there are benefits for dedicated hosting, most people can benefit from shared web hosting via lower costs, reliability, scalability and easy-to-use interfaces.