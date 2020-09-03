What are the benefits of using a softphone for my small business?

Every small business is looking to scale up to the next level to expand its financial base and clientele. To achieve the above requires investment in communication and technology since sales, marketing, and advertisement need a stable communication system to function. So yes, a softphone will benefit your small business in ways that you cannot even imagine.
But what is a softphone?
A softphone is a communication system that works like a traditional phone, with the distinctive difference being that it uses an application to function. Softphone software is typically provided by Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider. These are programs installed on the electronic devices that use the internet connection to receive, make a call, and the entire phone like functionalities. They are increasingly accessible and are compatible with the major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android (News - Alert).
Is operating a softphone complicated?
Operating a softphone is not as complicated as one would imagine. Once you have downloaded the softphone client from the provider of choice, follow the step by step setup process in the app until the software is finally installed on your computer, phone, and other electronic devices that are internet and Wi-Fi ready. The following simple setup steps will help you in configuring your softphone in readiness for deployment.
What do I require to operate a softphone?
To operate a softphone, you require one or more of the following:-
The hardware
Note: It is always recommended to use a phone to get the best possible sound ambiance noise that does not disrupt and distort the sound quality.
The Softphone Client software
The softphone software should be installed on the above devices. The VoIP program can download directly onto your gadget from the provider's web page. Follow the simple steps to install and set up the software on a digital device. With this, you are ready to use your softphone to make, receive calls, and other functionalities.
During the whole setup process, you should ensure that you have a stable internet connection because this system is internet-based.
What are the features of a softphone client?
It's important to note that softphones can offer more than the above features, so if you want tailor-made software for your business, you can inquire about how to go about it from your softphone service provider.
What are the benefits of using a softphone for my small business?
Due to COVID-19, many businesses are shifting towards working remotely and are embracing the Softphone communication systems. Let's highlight some of its benefits as opposed to traditional phones.
Conclusion
There you have it; it's important to note that the communication systems you choose for your small business will significantly impact it either positively or negatively. But we strongly recommend ditching your traditional communication and embracing the new way of doing business, which is soft telephony. If you desire real growth for your small business, you will need to step out of your comfort zone and go for new challenges, and who knows, it might be the air that your company was waiting for to get a new lease of life. However, you should know that not all softphone service providers are the same. A superior solution like the Counterpath’s softphone clients will provide the best experience.