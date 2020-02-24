6 Cyber Security Tips for International Travelers

Without a doubt, international travelers face a high risk of cybersecurity breaches. If you travel for work, you'll likely have to do business on more than one device, including a laptop and a smartphone. If your trip is for pleasure, you might use a phone or tablet to share moments and keep in touch with folks back home. The information on your computer or mobile device is sensitive, and you don't want it to fall into the hands of the wrong person.

Cybercriminals are located all around the world. These tech-savvy pirates look for email addresses, social media profiles, passphrases, financial data, stored files, and personal information that they can use against individuals and giant corporations alike. Some countries are more dangerous for data security than others; if you're visiting a country with civil unrest or which has sizable groups that don't look fondly on foreigners, you'll want to be extra careful about protecting your data.

The consequences of a cybersecurity attack are nothing to scoff at. At a minimum, stolen passwords can result in embarrassing communication among friends, clients, and co-workers. At worst, hackers can download ransomware that would cost you or your company a substantial amount of money.

Taking precautions for data security and privacy is one of the most important preparations for anyone planning an international trip. To stay safe, be sure to follow these cybersecurity tips while you travel abroad.

1. Power Down Often

You never know who will want access to your personal or business data. Many border control officers, including those with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, have the right to search through digital files—sometimes even without reasonable cause. They can demand passwords, check apps, and access your files.

That's why it's smart to power down all of your devices when going through security checkpoints. With your devices switched off, officers and others have less of an opportunity to access sensitive information.

While your smartphone is powered on, make sure to install a lock screen. With features such as longer passcodes or a two-step authentication option on your device, you'll protect yourself from data theft. Combining the habit of powering down your devices with additional lock screen protective measures is one of the most effective ways to ensure your data stays safe while on the road.

2. Use a Mobile VPN for Data Security and Privacy

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a must-have for any international traveler. There are free services as well as paid options that offer more security or convenient features, but all VPNs protect your privacy while you send and receive information. By encrypting your data and ensuring that your online presence is anonymous, VPNs help prevent data thieves from accessing your digital information.

An added benefit is that a VPN can make it seem as though you are located in or working from another country. This is a valuable tool in countries that restrict access to specific websites. Some sites will not load in different countries, so your online research and file-sharing will not be possible without the use of a VPN.

3. Avoid Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are unencrypted and unsecured, leaving you vulnerable to data theft. It's surprisingly easy for hackers to intercept data over public Wi-Fi, including your browsing activities, passwords, financial information, and transactions. If you're not careful, you can even become a victim of personal identity theft.

If you absolutely must use a public Wi-Fi network, pay careful attention to the network that you select. Criminals often set up rogue hotspots with misleading, seemingly innocuous names. If you use their network, they can not only steal any information you send while online but also use tools to infect your devices with malware.

The safest option is to avoid public Wi-Fi altogether and invest in a personal Wi-Fi hotspot.

4. Use Outlets, Not USB Ports

Another common hacking strategy in airports and other transport hubs is to install a fake USB charging port. It looks like any different charging port, but this USB port is designed to steal your data.

Whenever you're running low on battery, use your own power cord to connect to a regular electrical outlet. An even better option is to invest in a personal power bank that can charge your device at any point in your travels. If you must use a USB charging port, be sure to power down your device before plugging in.

5. Limit Virtual Access

While traveling, on top of keeping your devices tucked away to avoid theft, you'll want to limit virtual access. That means downloading any software you might need before traveling to your destination. If you must download software while on the road, it's a good idea to have your system checked out by an IT professional when you return.

When not in use, disable your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Be sure to switch the Wi-Fi auto-connect function off while abroad; you don't want your phone to automatically connect to an unsecured server. Similarly, say no to apps or associates that request you share your location. You may end up sharing your location with someone you'd rather keep far away.

6. Keep Everything Updated

Finally, before you travel, make sure that your devices are running on the most current operating systems. Update all of your apps, especially anti-virus software and apps that you use for business or financial transactions. When you travel, consider changing all your passwords with a strong mix of letters, numbers, and punctuation. When you return home, you can reset your passwords.

Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, you're sure to use a laptop, phone, or other devices that use Wi-Fi networks. Instead of leaving yourself vulnerable to cybercrime, stay safe by following these tips, thinking ahead, and staying aware of your surroundings. You'll be less likely to fall prey to a cybersecurity issue and more likely to enjoy your travels.

