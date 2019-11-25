Standardization of Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) likely to commence soon





At the beginning of this month, a draft endorsing Quantum (News - Alert) noise random number generator was approved as an International standard in Geneva. This was during the ITU-T (1) meeting held in Switzerland. In case you are not aware, the ITU-T is a United Nation agency responsible for matters that concern information and communication.

The use of QRNG will have a huge impact on other industries apart from the communication and information sectors. For instance, the online casino industry makes use of random number generators too. Just in case you are looking for some free spins no deposit NZ games click here. All casinos available to players use random number generators.

Random number generators presently provide what seems like random sequences. However, studies have shown that these sequences have a pattern. This lapse is currently managed but a superfast computer may read the pattern. In other words, there is a risk of certain information getting hacked. However, the only solution is to integrate physical entropy sources in random number generators to overcome this threat.

Has this security threat been cured by using casual physics? Not really according to various studies. Quantum physics has shown by all standards that it truly generates random sequences. QRNG generates unpredictable numbers. Any security system that makes use of a QRNG is sure of safety. The fastest computers with quick arithmetic operation cannot determine the random bit of a QRNG system.

The recommended draft may be approved before the end of 2019. The ID Quantique and SK Telecom (News - Alert) created the recommendation that was consented to. The draft was created in September 2018. According to the ITU records, this is the first recommendation Quantum technology draft that was created by the union. This achievement is a big landmark for the information and communications industry. ITU-T members from other countries like Korea, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States also played a major role. ID Quantique initiated the process with the help of these ITU-T members. The quick recommendation was accelerated by the 2-day preparatory workshop organized by ID Quantique and the Quantum Alliance Initiative. The workshop took place at the Hudson Institute in 2018. Eighteen companies from about 8 countries reviewed and agreed that QRNG should be adopted.

According to Dr. Arthur Herman, the aim of introducing this standard was to complement other bodies such as ETSI (News - Alert) and IEEE. Dr. Herman is the director of Quantum Alliance Initiative. He further added that the aim of QRNG was not to compete with other standard bodies. Gre�goire Ribordy an ICT expert believes that QRNG will give the industry a truly random number that cannot be predicted. He also added that the success of this system will prompt national security agencies to adopt this system. Lest we forget, Gre�goire Ribordy is the chief executive officer of ID Quantique.

SK Telecom has already started using QRNG on their 5G and LTE (News - Alert) servers. Their subscribers will definitely enjoy better security with this introduction. They have also integrated this sequence to the Seoul-Daejeon transport section. SK Telecom and ID Quantique are currently carrying out standardization task to enable the distribution of quantum technology. In no time, other countries will adopt this new pattern.

Finally, all these measures are geared towards giving subscribers a safer information and communication environment. A safer ICT sector will reduce the hazard of using the internet. However, let’s await the implementation of QRNG in the coming months.